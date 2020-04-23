Boil-water advisories: April 24, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 340 customers on Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road, Sharon Hill Road, Miami, Dawes Hollow, Dawes, Giles, and Eskdale in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Circle View Drive to Upper Sandlick Road and Eccles, including all side streets. The advisory follows a broken water main.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Skyline Drive and Brynwood Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Weberwood Road and Fairfax Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 1140 to 1607 Hedrick Road, Hillip Drive, Colonial Drive and Hillvale Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company will be issuing a boil-water notice effective 11 a.m. on Monday for customers on Fairview Avenue and Dexter Avenue in the Harper Road area of Beckley for an outage and scheduled water line improvements.
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for any customers located at the Tri-State Airport, the National Guard Armory, any customers near Fed Ex on Airport Road and any customer who experience low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for all of the Mud Fork area following a water main break.
Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Stollings to Earling, including all of W.Va. 17 areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District’s Bulltail System.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Florida Avenue in Beckley. The advisory included Christopher Drive from the intersection of Pinewood Drive to the intersection of Florida Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Angel Fork Road and Main Drive in St Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 360 customers on Weberwood Road, Strafford Road, Windham Road, Green Meadow Road, Wynchwood Road, Churchill Circle, Kinser Road, Leslie Road, Claridge Circle, Winchester Road, Lawndale Lane and surrounding areas.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Smoot Avenue, Carver Street, King Street and Marshall Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Wallace Lane, Jordan Street and Curtis Lane Dunbar.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the city of Logan Water Department.