Boil-water advisories: April 25, 2020

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Circleview Drive to Upper Sandlick Road and Eccles, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 650 customers on Autumn Drive, Kay Drive, Farmingdale Drive, Roxalana Road, Midway Drive, Pine Circle, Oak Street, Roberts Road, Upper Midway Drive and surrounding areas in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Kanawha State Forest Drive, Bowling Lane and Sheldwich Lane in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Autumn Drive, Kay Drive and Farmingdale Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Bedford Road, Service Road and Connell Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Skyline Drive and Brynwood Drive in Charleston.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers of the Arnett System.