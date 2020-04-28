Boil-water advisories: April 28, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on the following streets: Lude Road, Amanita Drive, Southern Pines Trail, Pine Terrace, Southern Woods Drive, Trap Post Road, Hacker Lane, Mark Drive, and Ruthlawn Drive in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 28 customers on Weberwood Drive and Stratford Drive in South Charleston.
Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some Airport customers on Silverpeak Avenue to Old Grandview Road, to and including Old Grandview Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 650 customers on Autumn Drive, Kay Drive, Farmingdale Drive, Roxalana Road, Midway Drive, Pine Circle, Oak Street, Roberts Road, Upper Midway Drive, and surrounding areas in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Kanawha State Forest Drive, Bowling Lane and Sheldwich Lane n South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Weberwood Road and Fairfax Road in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 335 customers on Cabin Creek Road, Sharon Hollow Road, Sharon Hill Road, Miami, Dawes Hollow, Dawes, Giles and Eskdale in Cabin Creek
The Putnam Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from 1140 to 1607 Hedrick Road, Hilltop Drive, Colonial Drive and Hillvale Road.
The Kenova Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for Tri-State Airport, the National Guard Armory, customers near Fed-Ex on Airport Road and any customer near these areas who experienced low or now water pressure.