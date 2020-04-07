Boil-water advisories: April 7, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Bendview Drive and Rock Holly Road in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers located in the Clover Dale Subdivision and those in the surrounding area in Spring Valley. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Pleasant Hill Public Service District in Big Bend has issued a boil-water advisory from Town Hill to White Pine Road following the replacement of a water valve.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 360 customers on the following streets: Miracle Drive, Joseph Road, Industrial Road, Hitching Post Lane, Surrey Terrace, 1st Street North, 2nd Avenue North, 3rd Avenue North, Chesapeake Road, Virginia Street North, Huntington Street, Charleston Street, Steel Avenue, 2nd Street North, Virginia Avenue North, Kentucky Avenue North, Ohio Avenue North, Orchard Avenue, Valley View Avenue, Altamont Avenue, Flippin Avenue, Willis Lane, Sargent Street, 3rd Street North, 4th Street North, and 1-400 Winfield Road in St Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on 57th Street SE, Victory Avenue, and Watson Street in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Echo Road between Mountain Drive and Whispering Way in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Riders Creek Road in Hurricane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for the 7th Avenue area in Charleston. The advisory area included approximately 950 customers on 7th Avenue, Clyde Court, Parsons Court, Iowa Street, Oregon Street and 5th Avenue, Washington Street, parts of W.Va. 21 and Falcon Drive and surrounding side streets in Charleston.