West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 18 customers on Jarvis Street in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lego Road in Odd. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 22 customers on Browns Creek Road, Angel Fork Road, Woods Drive and Dukefield Drive in St. Albans.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately five customers on Christia Circle in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil water advisory for approximately 150 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Virginia Avenue SE, 48th Street, 47th Street, Kanawha Avenue SE, 49th Street, 50th Street, Staunton Avenue and Noyes Avenue SE.