water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 800 customers in the Tornado, Angel Fork and Browns Creek areas in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on North Wickham Avenue, Royal Avenue and Royal Street in Princeton. The advisory follows the replacement of a fire hydrant.
- The town of Meadow Bridge has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the W.Va. 20 and 31 intersection to W.Va. 20 South to the Marathon Station. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for some Arnett water customers from 1458 Rockhouse Road to and including Hoo Hoo Hollow and Old Bryson Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.