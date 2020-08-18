water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ballard Road in Alum Creek (Washington Public Service District area). The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Virginia Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Hillsdale Drive, Front Street, Carson Street and Monroe Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory effective immediately for customers on Woodlawn Avenue, Ann Street, Queen Street, King Street, Bishop Street, Lewis Street and Springdale Avenue, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Trotters Lane, Rocky Fork Road and Poca Fork Road in the Rocky Fork area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Cook Drive, Hillview Drive and Shellar Drive in South Hills. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Williamson Branch to the end of the system at Wyoming. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers in Pine Hills and Lee Avenue, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers Water Way Drive in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 1,150 customers on Coal River Road, Including Strawberry Road and Lower Falls Road and side streets in St. Albans.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Pleasant Hill Public Service District.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Lower Gragston and anyone in that area who experienced low or no water pressure.