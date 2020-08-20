West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Wildwood Acres Drive, Drakesburg Lane, Loop Road and Shirley Lane in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Trotters Lane, Rocky Fork Road and Poca Fork Road in the Rocky Fork area of Charleston.