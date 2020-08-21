water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Wilkie Drive, Rockford Court, New Castle Road and Kingston Court in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on a portion of Wertz Avenue and Anderson Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Avondale Road and Ruth Street in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 235 customers on Fairlawn Avenue, 20th Street, Virginia Avenue, 26th Street, 24th Street, 22nd Street, Walnut Court, 25th Street and 21st Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Lane, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in the hilltop area of Oak Hill. The advisory follows water main breaks.
The Crum Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Webb and Jennies Creek, Old Fork, Mud Lick and from Copley Saw Mill to Craig Williamson’s residence, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for some Arnett customers on Dry Creek, including Sturgeon Branch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 130 customers on McLane Pike in Liberty.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on Lee Street on Charleston’s East End.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Guadalcanal Avenue in Piney View.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Wildwood Acres Drive, Drakesburg Lane, Loop Road and Shirley Lane in North Charleston.