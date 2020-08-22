water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 1st Avenue in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Wildwood Acres Drive, Drakesburg Lane, Loop Road North, Shirley Lane and Bonham Road in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 4200 block of MacCorkle Avenue in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Lane, Red Star hill Road and Country Side Lane in the hilltop area of Oak Hill.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Wertz Avenue and Anderson Avenue in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Coal River Road, Arena Lane, James Street and Birch Street in St. Albans.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Avondale Road and Ruth Street in Elkview.