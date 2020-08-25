Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Arnold Drive in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the Pax Water System, following a water main break.
Wilderness Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on and off Wilderness Highway from Nallen to the intersection of W.Va. 129 and U.S. 41, including Pool, Runa and East Mount Lookout Road up to Edgewood Lane following a water main break.
The Walton Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Left Hand Hill South on U.S. 119, Charleston Road, Mullins Hollow and Robinson Run to Coleman’s Run in the Walton area. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Gauley River Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Swiss, following a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire Clear Creek Water System following a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Maple Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road to and including Burn Bowyer Road. This includes Clear Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road to and including Tillus Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 75 customers on Austin Drive, Yaupon Road, Ardith Street, MacCorkle Avenue S.W. and Gibson Drive in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 1238 Old Crow Road to and including all of Country Club Drive.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Belmont Street in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Clark Road in South Hills.