Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 410 customers on Baker Lane, Dartmouth Avenue, Swarthmore Avenue from Valley Road to Upper Dartmouth, Greendale Drive from Price Street to McCoy Drive, Costello Street, Hillcrest Drive, Burlew Drive, Market Drive from Burlew Drive to Costello Street, Woodland Drive, Rosalie Drive, Cleone Street, Jean Street, Woodland Drive, Baird Drive and Camden Drive in Charleston. The advisory area includes the Edgewood Summit Senior Facility. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 320 customers on Koontz Drive, Edds Lane, Lisa Court, Carleton Court, Linda Vista Drive, Lanham Drive and Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from Maple Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road to and including Burn Bowyer Road. This includes Clear Fork Road from Sweeneysburg Road to and including Tillus Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Belmont Street in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 190 customers on all roads in the Hometown area in Bancroft including 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, Hometown Road, and any side roads.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Arnett water system.