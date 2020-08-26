Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Rainbow Drive, Sunshine Circle, and the 5140 block of Russet Drive in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Noyes Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 2700 block of Rummelbrown Drive in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Richmond Circle, Young Street, Richmond Road, Noyes Street and Cross Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on Cody Drive, Mary Street, Matthew Avenue, Chris Drive, Lee Street and Dairy Road in Poca. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Thorofare Road, Little Thorofare Road, Robertson Drive, Liberty Drive, Godfrey Lane, Cromwell Estates Road, including all side roads in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 320 customers on Koontz Drive, Edds Lane, Lisa Court, Carleton Court, Linda Vista Drive, Lanham Drive and Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for all Wilderness Public Service District customers.