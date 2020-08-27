West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in a partial section of River Walk Mall in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Thorofare Road, Little Thorofare Road, Robertson Drive, Liberty Drive, Godfrey Lane, Cromwell Estates Road, including all side roads in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Burns Road and Hillview Drive.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Whites Creek Road from U.S. 52 to Hensley Branch or anyone in these areas who experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the entire Fitzpatrick Water System. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 45 customers Noyes Avenue in Kanawha City.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 30 customers on Blue Jay Road, Cardinal Lane, Dove Road, Robin Lane, Powerplant Road, J&K Lane, Fields Lane, Price Road and a section of Plum Orchard Lake Road in Scarbro.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers from 1441 Maple Fork Road through 1595 and Davis Cemetery and Derby Circle, including all side streets.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Athens Water Department.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Pax Water System.