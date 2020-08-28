West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Savilla Lane, Caldwell Road and Sabol Road in North Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for the W.Va. 4 area in Clendenin, including the Queen Shoals area. The advisory now is in effect for approximately 220 customers on W.Va. 4 to Barrens Creek in Clendenin and Queen Road, Bomont Road, Valley View Road, Mountain View Drive, Meadow Branch Road, Marne Ridge Road, Bomont Birch Run Road, Birch Run Road, Sugar Camp Branch Road, Shelton Road, Booker Fork Road, Turkey Fork, Camp Creek Road, Hiram Branch Road, Samples Road, Porters Creek Road, and all other side roads in the Queen Shoals. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Park Drive in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 350 customers on the following streets in Culloden: Charley Creek Road, Marshall Lane, Miller Lane, Church Street, Woodard Street, Smith Road, Balls Branch Road, Russel Court, Ramey Drive, Sowards Drive, Cedar Drive, Dogwood Drive, Bradford Drive, Columbia Road, Freeman Lane, Clover Leaf Circle, Clagg Drive, Wolfpen Road, Hudson Branch Road, Middle Road, Winchester Drive, Westminster Drive, Dudding Lane, Dudding Street, Davis Road, Gordon Street and Kilgore Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in a partial section of River Walk Mall in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on Cody Drive, Mary Street, Matthew Avenue, Chris Drive, Lee Street and Dairy Road in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Arnold Drive in North Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Richmond Circle, Young Street, Richmond Road, Noyes Street and Cross Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 2700 block of Rummelbrown Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 75 customers on Austin Drive, Yaupon Road, Ardith Street, MacCorkle Avenue S.W. and Gibson Drive in St. Albans.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Olympia Drive in Beckley.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Thorofare Road, Little Thorofare Road, Robertson Drive, Liberty Drive, Godfrey Lane, Cromwell Estates Road, including all side roads in Clendenin.