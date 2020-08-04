water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers on Jordan Street, Capehart Lane, Jordan Street, Hayes Avenue, Smith Street, Young Drive, Sullivan Avenue and Marshall Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Valley Grove Road, Kingstree Street, Cat Fish Road, Skiles Brown Hollow Road, Ferrell Hollow Road, League Drive and Pleasant Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Nimitz Avenue in Beckley. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 52 from the Water Plant to White’s Creek and any customer who experienced low or no water pressure in these areas. The advisory follows a water main break.
Putnam Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 1140 to 1658 Hedrick Road, Bent Oak Drive, Colonial Drive, Hilltop Drive and Smith Cemetery Way in Putnam County. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 65 customers on Dry Branch Road in Dry Branch.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Maple Fork Road from Carlos Drive to Davis Cemetery Road, and all side streets.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Grear Lane in Beckley.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Merit Drive, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Jarvis Street in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in Wildwood Acres, Drakesburg Lane and Loop Road North in the Guthrie area of Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 220 customers on Park Avenue, W 19th Street, W 15th Street, W 14th Street, W 13th Street, W 12th Street, W 11th Street, Lock Avenue, Minor Avenue, Lock Street, Broadway Gardens and Broadway Avenue in Nitro.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Dock’s Creek, Hutchison Branch, Lynnwood and Moore Road, Mills Branch Road and any customer near these areas who experienced low or no water pressure.
The Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers from the Word of Live Church to the end of Avis Acres.
The Logan Water Department has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in White’s Addition and Cherry Tree.