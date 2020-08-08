West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mountaineer Boulevard in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 140 customers on 2nd Avenue, 3rd Avenue, 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, 6th Avenue, F Street and E Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Crum Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Jennies Creek, Old Fork Mud Lick, and Copley Saw Mill to Craig Williamsons. The advisory follows a water main break.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Dock’s Creek Road, Lynnwood Drive, Mills Branch and anyone who experienced low or no water pressure in these areas. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers MacCorkle Avenue S.W. and River Walk Mall in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ashby Avenue, Fort Hill Drive and Hayes Avenue in South Hills.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Thorton Place and Judson Place in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers at the South Central Regional Jail and U.S. Postal Service Office on Centre Way in South Charleston.

The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Pine Hill Estates, Swanson Lane and any customer who experienced low or no water pressure in these areas.

The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Pineville Municipal Water Works.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Valley Grove Road, Kingstree Street, Cat Fish Road, Skiles Brown Hollow Road, Ferrell Hollow Road, League Drive and Pleasant Lane.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Needles Eye Road, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road and Rowe Hollow in Oak Hill.