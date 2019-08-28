Boil-water advisories: Aug. 29, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Woodside Circle and Parkwood Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Whispering Way, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Pacific Street and Amazon Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 75 customers on Eleanor Circle, Ash Circle, Chestnut Street and W.Va. 62 in Red House, in Putnam County.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Hinton Terrace, Sunset Drive and South Drive, in Charleston.