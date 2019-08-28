Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 29, 2019

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 120 customers on Woodside Circle and Parkwood Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Whispering Way, in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Pacific Street and Amazon Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 75 customers on Eleanor Circle, Ash Circle, Chestnut Street and W.Va. 62 in Red House, in Putnam County.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Hinton Terrace, Sunset Drive and South Drive, in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Adkins, Eunice - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Curry, Arden - 12:30 p.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Deems, Charles - 3 p.m., Deems - Duffield Cemetery, Clay.

McCallister, Franklin - 1 p.m., Lighthouse Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Neal, Betty - 1 p.m., Schoonover Cemetery, Elkhurst.

Nichols, Darrell - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Robinson, Jerry - 11 a.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.