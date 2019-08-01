You are the owner of this article.
Boil-water advisories: Aug. 2, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for Customers on Quarrier Street from Beauregard Street to Ruffner Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on U.S. 60 in Hurricane. Streets affected include: U.S. 60, Young Lane and Black Jack Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 1st Avenue in Bancroft. Streets affected include: 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue and Jefferson Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the water plant in McGraws through Ravencliff and Glen Rogers. The advisory follows a water main break.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in Dunbar on part of Jordan Street and Marshall Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cadel Drive and Unity Lane in Cross Lanes.
  • West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Lens Creek Road and Ring Hollow Road in Marmet.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Albright, Nancie - 11 a.m., St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Parkersburg.

Blake, David - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods. 

Carroll, Marilyn - 8 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Craigo, Betty - Noon, Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Cumpston, Barbara - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Harper III, Charles - 7 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Hudson, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Charleston.

Jones, Robert - 11 a.m., Davis Funeral Home, Clarksburg.

Legg, Michael - 7 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Parker - Noon, Bible Center Church, South Charleston.

Nida, Beverly - 6 p.m.,  Elizabeth Baptist Church, Charleston.

Roberts Sr., Harley - 1 p.m., Sumerco Church of God. 

Snodgrass, Jane - 1 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. 

Thomas, Marvin - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.