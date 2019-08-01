Boil-water advisories: Aug. 2, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for Customers on Quarrier Street from Beauregard Street to Ruffner Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on U.S. 60 in Hurricane. Streets affected include: U.S. 60, Young Lane and Black Jack Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on 1st Avenue in Bancroft. Streets affected include: 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue and Jefferson Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
- The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from the water plant in McGraws through Ravencliff and Glen Rogers. The advisory follows a water main break.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in Dunbar on part of Jordan Street and Marshall Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Cadel Drive and Unity Lane in Cross Lanes.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Lens Creek Road and Ring Hollow Road in Marmet.