Boil-water advisories: Aug. 17, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers on Redstar Road, part of Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Calvert Drive, Red Star Church Road, part of Vance Road and part of Thurmond Road, because of a water main break.

The City of Spencer Waterworks has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ripley Road, from the Pizza Hut to 1273 Ripley Road, inclusive.

The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for Monitor Hill customers.

Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 60 customers on Ash Street and Charleston Road (Roosevelt Boulevard) in Dunbar.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 130 customers on Kanawha Turnpike between Wisteria Drive (included) and Richmond Road (included) and surrounding side streets in South Charleston.

Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Old Soak Road and adjacent side streets.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 16, 2019

Bacchus, Sharon - 4 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Brown Jr., Michael - 6 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Ceslovnik, John - 10 a.m., St. John's Catholic Church, Summersville.

Cobb, Charles - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Gill, Dalton - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Hammons, Jerry - 2 p.m., WV Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Calvin.

Holmes, Ardona - Noon, Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.

Lodge Jr., William - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Love, Richard - 9:30 a.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Oxley, Jack - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Plumley, Ruth - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Price, Pauline - 2 p.m., Ranger United Baptist Church.

Shaffer, James - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Singleton, Jessica - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens.

Sisson, Tara - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Weber, Mary - 10 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart, Charleston.