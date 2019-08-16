Boil-water advisories: Aug. 17, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers on Redstar Road, part of Hilltop Loop Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Street, Calvert Drive, Red Star Church Road, part of Vance Road and part of Thurmond Road, because of a water main break.
The City of Spencer Waterworks has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Ripley Road, from the Pizza Hut to 1273 Ripley Road, inclusive.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for Monitor Hill customers.
Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 60 customers on Ash Street and Charleston Road (Roosevelt Boulevard) in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 130 customers on Kanawha Turnpike between Wisteria Drive (included) and Richmond Road (included) and surrounding side streets in South Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Old Soak Road and adjacent side streets.