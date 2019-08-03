Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 4, 2019

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 26 customers on East 6th Street in Belle. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Winner Circle area of Hurricane. This includes 48 customers on Winner Circle, Stewart Road and U.S. 60 in Hurricane.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, August 3, 2019

Engle, John - 11 a.m., Fairview United Methodist Church, Nicholas Run.  
Gray, Julie - 1 p.m., Gospel Light Community Church, Rt. 119 & Gabe Road.
Harper, Barbara - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Harrison, Tina - 5 p.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.
Kennedy III, David - 11 a.m., Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston. 
Kessell, Douglas - 2 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.
McClain, Robert - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Mullins, Paula - 3 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Craigsville. 
Nesselrotte, Dolores - 2 p.m., Nettie Baptist Church.  
O'Dell, William - 11 a.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.  
Plymale, M. Louise - 1 p.m., Erbacon Community Church.
Rowe, Larry - 3 p.m., Faith and Truth Apostolic Church, Charleston.
Shank, Terry - 2 p.m., Bridge of Faith Fellowship, Nitro.
Smith, James - 2 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Spry II, James - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Taylor, Roscoe - 6 p.m., Epworth United Methodist Church, Ripley.
Waugh, Lisa - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Waybright, Sandra - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Weaver, Luella - 11 a.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.  
Whitfield-Washington, Alice - Noon, Encouragers Fellowship Church, Huntington.  