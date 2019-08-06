Boil-water advisories: Aug. 7, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Park Avenue, from Kanawha Boulevard to Hall Street, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in Scarbro, specifically on Dove Road, J&K Lane, Bluejay Road, Cardinal Road, Power Plant Road, Robin Road, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Painter Road, Dakota Road, Whitlow Lane, Church View Court, and the west side of Scarbro Road between Orchard Road and Plum Lake Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Danmont Vista. The advisory follows a water main break.
Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Lost Road to the Ward Road Church. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Lashmeet on Cottontail Street and Chantilly Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 300 customers on the following streets in Charleston: Westmoreland road, Clair Street, Whitney Street, Woodbine Avenue, Hudson Street and Preston Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Virginia Street East from Greenbrier Street to Elizabeth Street in Charleston.