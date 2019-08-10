Boil-water advisories: Aug. 10, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Black Oak Drive and Marie Lane, in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Lamont Drive, Belle Drive, Harper Drive and Cardinal Drive, in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Estill Drive and Woodcliff Road, in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers on Cabin Creek Road, Ohley Hollow, Cane Fork Drive, Decota Road, Carbon Road, Nabob Drive, Giles Hollow, Savage Pointe and Tyler Morgan Mining Road, in Eskdale. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along Hulbert Heights in Nitro. Affected streets include 40th Street along Hulbert Heights to Cochran Circle.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers along 40th Street in Nitro. Streets affected include: 39th Street East, 40th Street, Bailes Road, Tidd Lane, Cochran Drive/Circle, Hulbert Heights Road, 3rd Avenue, Oak Tree Lane, Circle Drive, Songbird Lane and Eastwood Acres Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Brynwood Drive from Skyline Drive, including Wineberry Lane in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 400 customers along W.Va. 34 in Liberty. Affected streets include W.Va. 34 from Crooked Ridge Road to Fishers Ridge, Fishers Ridge Road, Derricks Creek, Frogs Creek, Crooked Ridge Road, Kelly’s Creek Road, and Heizer Creek Road.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District water system.
The Clay-Roane Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Big Pigeon Road.