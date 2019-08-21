Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 21, 2019

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 22 customers on Monta Vista Drive, in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a main break.

Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for all of Breckenridge, to and including Cove Creek. The advisory follows a main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Ensign Lane, Giles Hollow, Cabin Creek Road, Dawes Hollow Road and most of the Miami area, in Eskdale. The advisory follows a main break.

Customers in those areas are advisory to boil their water for one full minute before use.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 108 customers in Lerona on Pine Grove Road, Foley Lane, Pine Cone Lane, Brambleberry Drive, Acacia Lane, Sapling Lane, River Trail Road, Deerfoot Lane, Red Fern Road, Montanna Lane, Birdsnest Lane, Foxfire Lane, Seedling Drive, Paleface Way, Lady Fern Drive and Ivy Road.

