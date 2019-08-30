Boil-water advisories: Aug. 31, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has a boil-water advisory for approximately customers on 28th St. and Charles Avenue (including Ben Franklin Career Center) in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 400 customers on Pinewood Drive, Abbott Road, Upper Pinch Road and Vine Drive in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Chandler Drive and Arnold Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston.