Boil-water advisories: Aug. 31, 2019

Boil-water advisories

water advisories

West Virginia American Water has a boil-water advisory for approximately customers on 28th St. and Charles Avenue (including Ben Franklin Career Center) in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 400 customers on Pinewood Drive, Abbott Road, Upper Pinch Road and Vine Drive in Pinch. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Chandler Drive and Arnold Drive in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued customers on Whispering Way in South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 30, 2019

Adkins, David - 2 p.m., Friday, Wallace & Wallace Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Banks, Samantha - 2 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Chapman, Barbara - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Connery, Lois - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Dodd, Anita - 11 a.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Foster, Larry - 2 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Elkview.

Henderson, James - 2 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Hochadel, Betty - 6 p.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Huffman, Brian - 11 a.m., Charleston Christian Fellowship Church, Kanawha City.

Lipscomb, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., Waterloo Methodist Church Cemetery, Carter.

Litton, Kenneth - Noon, United Methodist Temple, Beckley.

Matheney, David - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Midkiff, Douglas - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Cemetery, South Charleston.

Miller, Jimmy - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Negley, Barbara - 3 p.m., Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, Cross Lanes.

Parsons, Sherry - 12:30 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Ramsey, James - 2 p.m., Little Union Baptist Church, Calvin.

Rose, Delbert - 2 p.m., Emma United Methodist Church, Liberty.

Shafer, Harry - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home, White Sulphur Springs.

Shelton, Wilma - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Spaulding, Robert - 11 a.m., London Cemetery.

Woods, Loretha - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.

Yeager, Irona - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.

Young, Steven - 2 p.m., Fleming Cemetery, Cottle.