Boil-water advisories: Aug. 3, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 185 customers on Cornwall Lane in Charleston. Streets affected include: Cornwall Lane, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road, Addy Drive and Robin Hood Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers on Winner Circle, Stewart Road and U.S. 60 in Hurricane.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in Lashmeet on Conttontail Street and Chantilly Lane. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-advisory for customers on Talbert Road, just off W.Va. 20 in Nettie. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers at Hilman Court in Shrewsbury.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 1st Avenue, 2nd Avenue and Jefferson Street in Bancroft.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on U.S. 60 in Hurricane. Streets affected included: U.S. 60, Young Lane, and Black Jack Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Quarrier Street, from Beauregard Street to Ruffner Avenue, in Charleston.