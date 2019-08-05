Boil water advisories: Aug. 6, 2019

The Clay-Roane Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for Twistabout Road and Pumpkin Ridge Road because of a broken main line valve on W.Va. 4.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil water advisory for the Odd Water System, affecting Hick Hollow to and including Riffes Branch, because of a main line break.
The Rupert Water System has issued a boil water advisory for Clark Street, including all side streets, because of a water line leak.
The City of Ronceverte Water System has issued a boil water advisory for the downtown area and other areas including Teaberry, Herman, Sellers, Clay, Matthews, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, North, Persinger, Rush and Morgan Hollow Road.
Customers in those areas are advised to boil their water for one full minute before use.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for about 34 customers on Indiana Street, Ohio Street, Maple Street, and Pine Street in South Charleston.
The Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has lifted a boil water advisory for its customers.