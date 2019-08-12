Boil-water advisories: Aug. 13, 2019

water advisories
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Deem Street in Sophia and any adjacent streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on Gordon Drive from McMann Court to Daverton Road, part of Loop Road, Wilbur Drive, Stratford Drive, Castlegate Road and Christian Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 200 customers in the 40th Street area in Nitro. Specific streets include lower 40th Street, 39th Street E, Cochran Circle, Bailes Road, 3rd Avenue, Hubert Heights, Eastwood Acres, Circle Drive, Lauren Drive, Cold Lane, Oak Tree Lane, and Zain Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Lamont Drive, Belle Drive, Harper Drive and Cardinal Drive Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Estill Drive and Woodcliff Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers on Cabin Creek Road, Ohley Hollow, Cane Fork Drive, Decota Road, Carbon Road, Nabob Drive, Giles Hollow, Savage Pointe and Tyler Morgan Mining Road in Eskdale.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 600 customers on McCorkle Avenue from Avesta Drive in South Charleston to St. Albans. Streets included are MacCorkle Avenue Southeast to 5th Street East, Willow Court, Avesta Drive, Kanawha Terrace to Shrewsbury Drive, Georges Drive, Green Valley Drive to Middle Drive and Hampshire Drive.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for Sweeneysburg and Range Road and surrounding areas.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Odd System, including Hick Hollow and Riffes Branch.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 250 customers on the following streets: Harris Road, Marvin Deeds Road, Blue Jay Lane, Longview Road, Lakeview Drive, Broomstraw Ridge Road, North Lakeside Drive, Richmond Lane, Bragg Lane, New Autumn Estates Road, Clementine Farm Lane, Will Dodd Road, Windy Ridge Lane, Mount View Road, Green Valley Drive, Colonial Manor Drive, Still Meadow Lane, Skyview Drive, Beagle Club Road, Conner Drive, Goober Drive, Creek Lane, Wolf Lane, Rose Lane, Haven Drive, Jewell Alley, Oakview Lane, Old Turnpike Lane, Vista Drive, Sunset Drive, Cardinal Drive, Sams Lane, Baby Doll Lane, the 1-800 blocks of Robins Roost Road, and the 4200-7300 blocks of Beech Run Road.