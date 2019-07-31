Boil-water advisories: Aug. 1, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at Hilman Court in Shrewsbury. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 220 customers in the Cabin Creek area. The specific area included: Giles Hollow, Savage Pointe, Cabin Creek Road from Sharon Hollow Road to Ensign Lane in Eskdale, Karen Street, Dawes Hollow Buckenham Lane, Michael Vaughn Drive, Joliet Road, School Drive, Central Drive, Faith Lane, Darcy Way, Tawny Lane, Bern Drive, Geneva Street, Ward Lacy Lane and any surrounding side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ravinia Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston. Streets affected included: Rosemont, Tremont Street, Oakdale Avenue and Gabriel Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along King Street in South Charleston.