Boil-water advisories: Aug. 1, 2019

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at Hilman Court in Shrewsbury. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 220 customers in the Cabin Creek area. The specific area included: Giles Hollow, Savage Pointe, Cabin Creek Road from Sharon Hollow Road to Ensign Lane in Eskdale, Karen Street, Dawes Hollow Buckenham Lane, Michael Vaughn Drive, Joliet Road, School Drive, Central Drive, Faith Lane, Darcy Way, Tawny Lane, Bern Drive, Geneva Street, Ward Lacy Lane and any surrounding side streets.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Ravinia Road in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers along Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston. Streets affected included: Rosemont, Tremont Street, Oakdale Avenue and Gabriel Drive.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers along King Street in South Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Bartlett, Melanie - Noon, Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Baughman, Noralie - 1 p.m., Springfork Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.

Boyd, Willard - 11 a.m., Independence United Methodist Church, Sandyville.

Chestnut, Sally - 11:30 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

Comisky, Jane - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Dyer, David - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Knapp, George - 7 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Lipford, Joan - 6 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Loveless, Walter - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Manns, Ronald - 1 p.m., Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Perdue, Angela - 11 a.m., Hughes Creek Community Church, Hugheston.

Rudd Sr., Clifford - 2 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Smith Sr., Bobby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.