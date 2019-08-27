Boil-water advisories: Aug. 28, 2019

water advisories
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 120 customers on Woodside Circle and Parkwood Road in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 127 customers on Hampton Road, Barberry Lane, Sweetbrier Road and Dogwood Road in Charleston.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 75 customers on Eleanor Circle, Ash Circle, Chestnut Street and W.Va. 62 in Red House.
Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.
- The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in Misty Hills Estate.
- West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued Saturday for about 20 customers on Coal River Road and Mountain View Road in St. Albans.
- The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted boil-water advisories for Arnett System customers on Dingess Branch and in all of Breckenridge, to and including Cove Creek.