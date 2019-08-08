Boil-water advisories: Aug. 9, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 600 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, from Avesta Drive in South Charleston to St. Albans. Streets included are MacCorkle Avenue Southeast to 5th S. East; Willow Court; Avesta Drive; Kanawha Terrace to Shrewsbury Drive; Georges Drive; Green Valley Drive to Middle Drive; and Hampshire Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers along 40th Street in Nitro. Streets affected include: 39th Street East, 40th Street, Bailes Road, Tidd Lane, Cochran Drive/Circle, Hulbert Heights Road, 3rd Avenue, Oak Tree Lane, Circle Drive, Songbird Lane and Eastwood Acres Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for 15 customers on for Brynwood Drive from Skyline Drive, including Wineberry Lane in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 250 customers on the following streets in Hinton: Harris Road, Marvin Deeds Road, Blue Jay Lane, Longview Road, Lakeview Drive, Broomstraw Ridge Road, North Lakeside Drive, Richmond Lane, Bragg Lane, New Autumn Estates Road, Clementine Farm Lane, Will Dodd Road, Windy Ridge Lane, Mount View Road, Green Valley Drive, Colonial Manor Drive, Still Meadow Lane, Skyview Drive, Beagle Club Road, Conner Drive, Goober Drive, Creek Lane, Wolfe Lane, Rose Lane, Haven Drive, Jewell Alley, Oakview Lane, Old Turnpike Lane, Vista Drive, Sunset Drive, Cardinal Drive, Sams Lane, Baby Doll Lane, the 1-800 blocks of Robins Roost Road, and the 4200-7300 blocks of Beech Run Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Carlisle area of the New River District in Fayette County. The streets include: Lopez Road, Oak Wood Street, Grace Lane, the end of Orchard Road and Okey Patteson Road (Route 612) from Orchard Road to Lopez Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in South Charleston on Rockcrest Drive, Sundown Ridge, Rachel Lane, Litha Lane, Oakview Road, Zebulon Road and surrounding areas.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in South Charleston on Highland Avenue, from Grishabor Street to Joseph Street, and a portion of Carper Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in Dunbar on 21st Street.
West Virginia Amerian water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Church View Court, Dakota Drive, Plum Orchard Lake Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, Ward Road, Oliver Road, part of Stover Hollow Road and Scarbro Road, between Plum Orchard and Stover Hollow Road.
The boil-water advisory for customers of the Rupert Water Department system has been lifted.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Ronceverte water system has been lifted.