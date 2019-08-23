Boil-water advisories: Aug. 24, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 51 customers along Lochgelly Road, in Oak Hill. Streets affected include: Lochgelly Road, Paul Randall Road, Union Loop, Upper Summerlee Loop, Grant Street, June Street, Lawhorn Road and Byrnside Street. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 19 customers on Walnut Street, Garnet Drive and Maple Street, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 190 customers on Campbell’s Creek Road, Springfork Road and Springfield Road, in Campbell’s Creek. The advisory follows a main leak.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use and until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 136 customers on Camden Drive and surrounding streets, in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Halstead Street, in Oak Hill.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 16 customers along Ravina Road, in Charleston.