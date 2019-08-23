Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 24, 2019

Water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 51 customers along Lochgelly Road, in Oak Hill. Streets affected include: Lochgelly Road, Paul Randall Road, Union Loop, Upper Summerlee Loop, Grant Street, June Street, Lawhorn Road and Byrnside Street. The advisory follows a main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 19 customers on Walnut Street, Garnet Drive and Maple Street, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 190 customers on Campbell’s Creek Road, Springfork Road and Springfield Road, in Campbell’s Creek. The advisory follows a main leak.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use and until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 136 customers on Camden Drive and surrounding streets, in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Halstead Street, in Oak Hill.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 16 customers along Ravina Road, in Charleston.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, August 23, 2019

Boggess, Robert - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Conway, Blanch - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Marker, Geraldine - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pritt, Charles - 1 p.m., Gauley Bridge Baptist Church.

Quehe, Ryker - Noon, Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Warren, Joyce - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.