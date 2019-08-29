Boil-water advisories: Aug. 30, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Wertz Avenue, McKee Avenue, Darby Street and Wilson Way in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 950 customers on Coal River Road from Racine to Orgas, including Prenter Road, Joe’s Creek Road and Tony’s Branch Road and other side roads. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Chandler Drive and Arnold Drive in Charleston, following a water main break.
The Lavalette Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers near the Dickson Water Tank and to and including the top of Oak Ridge Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire Rhodell System, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately customers on Pacific Street and Amazon Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 120 customers on Woodside Circle and Parkwood Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 125 customers on Hampton Road, Barberry Lane, Sweetbrier Road, and Dogwood Road in Charleston.