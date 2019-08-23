Boil-water advisories: Aug. 23, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers in Lashmeet on Dillon Lane, Basham Road, Hill Hollow Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Deepwoods Trail, Jasmine Drive, Edna Place, Gillespie Road, and the 550-2065 blocks of Mount Olive Road. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 136 customers on Camden Drive and surrounding streets, in Charleston. The advisory follows a main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 10 customers along 28th Street and 3rd Avenue, in Nitro. The advisory follows a main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 136 customers on Monta Vista Drive, in Cross Lanes.
The City of Mount Hope has lifted its boil-water advisory.
Fort Gay Water has lifted its boil-water advisory.