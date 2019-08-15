Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 16, 2019

The Mount Zion Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire system.

Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Old Soak Road and adjacent side streets in Mabscott.

The Ravenscliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at Jason’s Country Corner, Twin Falls, Key Rock and New Richmond to the Wyoming Nursing Home.

Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.

The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for the Clear Creek System.

The Clay Municipal Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory for the Clay and Two Run areas. The advisory for the Maysel area remained in effect as of Thursday evening.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 1,400 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, Kanawha Turnpike, Chestnut Street, Jefferson Road, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street, Country Club Boulevard, Spring Hill Avenue and surrounding side streets in South Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 200 customers served by the Halls Ridge Tank in Princeton.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, August 15, 2019

Beverly Sr., Warren - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Boothe, Roger - 6 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Bradshaw, Donna - 12:30 p.m., Forks of Coal Cemetery, Alum Creek.

Browning Jr., Filmore - 10:30 a.m., Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank.

Bush, Donald - Noon, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan.

Buzzard, Drema - 1 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Cook, Elizabeth - 11 a.m., Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston.

Davis, Harold - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.

Meeks, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Moore, Addie - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Priddy, Renavea - 1 p.m., Hope Baptist Church, Frametown.

Pritt, Ruth - 6 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Sanford, Shannon - 2 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Truman, Loyd - 10 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Young, Gilbert - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.