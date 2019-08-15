Boil-water advisories: Aug. 16, 2019

water advisories
The Mount Zion Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the entire system.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for Old Soak Road and adjacent side streets in Mabscott.
The Ravenscliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers at Jason’s Country Corner, Twin Falls, Key Rock and New Richmond to the Wyoming Nursing Home.
Customers in those areas should boil their water for one full minute before use.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for the Clear Creek System.
The Clay Municipal Water System has lifted a boil-water advisory for the Clay and Two Run areas. The advisory for the Maysel area remained in effect as of Thursday evening.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 1,400 customers on MacCorkle Avenue, Kanawha Turnpike, Chestnut Street, Jefferson Road, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street, Country Club Boulevard, Spring Hill Avenue and surrounding side streets in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for about 200 customers served by the Halls Ridge Tank in Princeton.