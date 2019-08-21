Boil-water advisories: Aug. 22, 2019

Water advisories
- The Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for Dingess Branch on the Arnett system. The advisory follows a main break.
- The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for Kilsyth Road and all side streets. The advisory follows a line break.
- The Logan PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for Trace Fork, in Chapmanville. The advisory follows a main line leak.
- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 19 customers on Walnut Street, Garnet Drive and Maple Street, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Ensign Lane, Giles Hollow, Cabin Creek Road, Dawes Hollow Road and most of the Miami area, in Eskdale.