Boil-water advisories: Aug. 22, 2019

Water advisories

  • The Raleigh County PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for Dingess Branch on the Arnett system. The advisory follows a main break.
  • The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for Kilsyth Road and all side streets. The advisory follows a line break.
  • The Logan PSD has issued a boil-water advisory for Trace Fork, in Chapmanville. The advisory follows a main line leak.
  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 19 customers on Walnut Street, Garnet Drive and Maple Street, in Dunbar. The advisory follows a main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 160 customers on Ensign Lane, Giles Hollow, Cabin Creek Road, Dawes Hollow Road and most of the Miami area, in Eskdale.

Funerals Today

Funerals Today, Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Armstead, David - Noon, Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Crawford, Charles - 7:30 p.m., Andrews' residence, Belleaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot.

Duff, Catherine Ann - 11 a.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Jarrett, Shirley - 1 p.m., Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle.

Lawrentz, Deo Mansfried - 11 a.m., Koontz Cemetery, Clendenin.

McGraw, Judy Fay - 2 p.m., Jodie Missionary Baptist Church, Jodie.

Mullins, Alice Ellen (Blessing) - Noon, Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Staats, Anthony Vernon “Tony” - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.