Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Boil-water advisories: Aug. 5, 2019

  • West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 34 customers on Indiana Street, Ohio Street, Maple Street and Pine Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Cornwall Lane area of Charleston. There were approximately 185 customers affected on Cornwall Lane, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road, Addy Drive and Robin Hood Road.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Boyles, Garrett - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Casto, Gregory - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fletcher, Deidra - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Nitro.

Hilbert, Thomas - 1 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones Sr., Ronald - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Litton, Marjorie - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Markham, Kenneth - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Meier, Daniel - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Starcher, Vivian - 1:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Walker, Deema - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove Church, Kenna.