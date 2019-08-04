Boil-water advisories: Aug. 5, 2019

- West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 34 customers on Indiana Street, Ohio Street, Maple Street and Pine Street in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Cornwall Lane area of Charleston. There were approximately 185 customers affected on Cornwall Lane, Nottingham Road, Kirklee Road, Addy Drive and Robin Hood Road.