Boil-water advisories: Dec. 7, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the 3rd Avenue North area, including Winfield Road and 2nd Avenue North in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Oaks Subdivision in Raleigh County. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Thorofare Road area of Clendenin including Camp Whitney, Rolling Hills Road and Weirlong Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for West Virginia Avenue from 20th to 21st streets, Kanawha Avenue from 20th to 21st streets, and 20th and 21st streets from WV Avenue to the Kanawha River in Dunbar.
The Kenova Municipal Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the 200 block of 12th Street, 1000-1100 blocks of Beech Street, 1000-1200 blocks of Chestnut and Poplar streets, and anyone in these areas that experienced low water pressure or no water.