Boil-water advisories: Dec. 13, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 165 customers on Rock Lake Drive, East Avenue, West Avenue, Indiana Street, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street and MacCorkle Avenue S.W. in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Noyes Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers in the Michigan Avenue and Kanawha Avenue South areas of Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Garden Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Huntington Street in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Bearhole Road, Rolling Hills, in the town of Pineville, Welch Road, Mullinsville to the end of the system at Wyoming River Road. The advisory follows the loss of water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Garden Street area in Charleston, including Stonewall Jackson Middle School, West Avenue, Park Avenue and Red Oak Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 115 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Old Bramwell Road, South Street, Hill Street, Harry Avenue, South Upshur Street, Midway Street and School Street. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on the following streets in the Lashmeet area: Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Acuff Road, Bamboo Way, Cobra Lane, Menor Road, Cottontail Street, Chantilly Lane, Baltic Place, Rich Creek Road, Silverwood Lane, A Model Place, Kittyhawk Avenue, Lawndale Lane, Foxhall Street, Fernridge Court, Foxcrest Place and Dovetail Lane.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 50 customers on Crawford Road in Charleston including Spring Road, Myrtle Road, Middle Fern Road, and Fern Road East.