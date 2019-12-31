Boil-water advisories: Dec. 31, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 40 customers on Ford Street, Ohio Street and Kentucky Street in South Charleston. This area includes a portion of Thomas Memorial Hospital, which has been notified. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 50 customers in the Big Tyler Road, Girard Drive, Wade Road and Rocky Lane areas of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
The town of Elizabeth has issued a boil-water advisory for water customers from Two Lick to the end of the line, following a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Silver Peak Avenue to and including Grandview Park. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for about 20 customers on Melrose Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for about 20 customers on 8th Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Capehart Lane/Hayes Avenue area in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 55 customers on Overlook Way and Glen Way in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston.
The boil-water advisory issued for the Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has been lifted.