Boil-water advisories: Dec. 10, 2019

water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Johnston Street in Beckley, following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers in the Laurel Avenue area of Poca, including Holley Street, Pine Drive, Dogwood Drive and Richard Drive. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 180 customers on the following streets in the Lashmeet area: Reese Harmon Ridge Road, Acuff Road, Bamboo Way, Cobra Lane, Menor Road, Cottontail Street, Chantilly Lane, Baltic Place, Rich Creek Road, Silverwood Lane, A Model Place, Kittyhawk Avenue, Lawndale Lane, Foxhall Street, Fernridge Court, Foxcrest Place and Dovetail Lane.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 5,600 customers in the Oak Hill and Mossy areas of the New River system. The advisory follows the temporary emergency shutdown of the company’s New River water treatment plant to repair a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Ramsey Street, Russell Street, McCulloch Avenue, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, the 100-400 blocks of South Mercer Street, and the 100 block of Rogers Street.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Viola Road area of Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers in the Pansy Drive area of Sissonville, including Chandler Drive, Leon Street and Kearse Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Chilton Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers in the 3rd Avenue North area of St. Albans including Winfield Road and 2nd Avenue North.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers in the Thorofare Road area of Clendenin including Camp Whitney, Rolling Hills Road and Weirlong Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 15 customers on Clark Road in Charleston.