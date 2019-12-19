Boil-water advisories: Dec. 20, 2019

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Parsons Court, Clyde Court and Iowa Street in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Ridgeview area of South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers in the Grandview Estates area, including Thorofare Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Widen-Dille Road to Morgan Lane, following a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Woodland Forest in Winfield.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Happy Hollow Road, Megs Drive, Miquela Lane and Archibald Drive in Sissonville
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Mullins Mountain Road and Elk River Road North area of Clendenin.
The boil-water advisory has been lifted for customers of the Brenton Public Service District water system.