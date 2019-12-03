Boil-water advisories: Dec. 3, 2019

Boil-water advisories

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on 6th Street including Elm Street and Central Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Hammons Drive area of Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.

Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Gettysburg Road and Parkway Road in Charleston.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 75 customers on Roosevelt Boulevard, Jamie Lane, Summit Point Drive, Lock Road and Jessica Way in Eleanor.

West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Indiana Street area, including Walnut Street and Garrett Street.

Funerals Today

FUNERALS TODAY 12/3/2019

Barnhart, Patricia - 6 p.m., River Ridge Church, Charleston.

Cadle, Phyllis - 1 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Casto, Perry - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Deitz, Ronald - 1 p.m., Laurel Fork Missionary Baptist Church, Adonijah.

Doss, Emma - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.

Drennen, Adam - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Godbey, Carol - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Jelich, John - 10 a.m., Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Charleston.

Mayes, Mary L. - 1 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, Charleston.

Mitchell, Kenneth - 2 p.m., Miller Cemetery, Mud River.

Nestor, Sherian - 11 a.m., Suncrest United Methodist Church, Morgantown.

Quisenberry, Avenelle - 5 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.