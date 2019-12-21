Boil-water advisories: Dec. 21, 2019

Water advisories
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Park Street in Sophia, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 60 customers on the following streets in Hinton: 1600-1900 blocks of the Hinton Bypass, Scenic Lane, New River Road, Sandstone Falls Road, Madams Creek Road, Davis Road and Southside Drive.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 85 customers on Austin Drive, Shepherd Drive, Trent Street, Snake Den Lane, Hickory Road, Ardith Street, Washout Lane, Hickory Road, Country Cove Lane and a portion of U.S. 60 (MacCorkle Avenue SW) in St. Albans. The advisory follows a main break.
The Putnam County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the 8300-8700 blocks of Teays Valley Road and Ches-wall Road.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Parsons Court, Clyde Court and Iowa Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Elk River Road North, Dean Drive, Givens Trailer Park and North Pinch Road in Elkview.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Thorofare Road, Harper Estates, West Union Road, and all of Thorofare Road from West Union to the end of line on Thorofare Road in Clendenin.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 135 customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: Mount Olive Road, Basham Road, Hill Hollow Road, Gillespie Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Drive Deepwoods Trail, Jesse James Drive, La Casa Road and Pheasant Drive.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Rupert Water System has been lifted.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Park Street in Sophia, including all side streets.
The boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Pineville Municipal Water Works has been lifted.