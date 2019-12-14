Boil-water advisories: Dec. 14, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers in the Echo Road area of South Charleston, including Geary Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Camelot Drive including Marlin Court, Gawain Court and Prince Valiant Court in Eleanor. The advisory follows a water main break.
Pineville Municipal Water Works has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from East Pineville (Cow Shed Motel) to the Lucille Cook Booster Station. The advisory follows low water pressure.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 300 customers in the Town of Clendenin and Elk River Road areas. The advisory follows the repair of a leaking hydrant.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 45 customers in the Harper Road area, including Thorofare Road, Grandview Estates, Camp Whitney, Rolling Hills Road to the end of Thorofare Road in Clendenin.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Bluefield: Old Bramwell Road, South Street, Hill Street, Harry Avenue, South Upshur Street, Midway Street and School Street.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 165 customers on Rock Lake Drive, East Avenue, West Avenue, Indiana Street, Kentucky Street, Ohio Street, and MacCorkle Avenue S.W. in South Charleston