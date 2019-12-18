Boil-water advisories: Dec. 19, 2019

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 420 customers in Charleston on Rutledge Road, Hunter Road, Clover Drive, Tower Drive, Cline Hollow Road and Big Bottom Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 60 customers on Happy Hollow Road, Megs Drive, Miquela Lane and Archibald Drive in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Mullins Mountain Road and Elk River Road North area of Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Woodland Forest in Winfield. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Elk River Road North, Dean Drive, Givens Trailer Park and North Pinch Road in Elkview. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Fort Gay Water System following a water main break caused by flooding.
The Oceana Water Plant has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 85 in Fisher Bottom. The advisory follows a water main break.
Rupert Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Big Mountain Road to End of the line on Anjean Road and all side streets on Angean Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for customers of the entire Ravencliff-McGraws-Saulsville Public Service District water system, following low water pressure and maintenance.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 135 customers on the following streets in Lashmeet: Mount Olive Road, Basham Road, hill Hollow Road, Gillespie Road, Sanders Ridge Lane, Friendship Lane, Edna Place, Jasmine Drive Deepwoods Trail, Wright Mountain Road, Farmhouse Drive, Keyser Place, Wheeler Road, Sam Davis Road, Jesse James Drive, La Casa Road and Pheasant Drive. The advisory follows a water main upgrade project.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 80 customers in the Thorofare Road, Harper Estates, West Union Road, all of Thorofare Road from West Union to the end of line on Thorofare Road in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on 22nd Street, 6th Avenue, West Washington Street and 21st Street in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Viewmont Drive, Gilbert Drive and Summit Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Town of Clendenin and Elk River Road areas in Clendenin.