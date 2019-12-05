Boil-water advisories: Dec. 5, 2019

Water advisories
The Kenova Water System has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on the 200 block of 12th Street, 1000-1100 blocks of Beech Street, 1000-1200 blocks of Chestnut and Poplar streets and any customer located near these areas who have experienced low water pressure or no water in Kenova. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the Hammons Drive area of Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on a portion of Woodland Forest in Winfield.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the water-advisory issued for approximately 40 customers on Kanawha Avenue and 18th Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on 6th Street including Elm Street and Central Avenue in Charleston.