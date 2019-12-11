Boil-water advisories: Dec. 12, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 50 customers in the Harper Road area, including Thorofare Road, Grandview Estates, Camp Whitney, and Rolling Hills Road to the end of Thorofare Road in Clendenin. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Department of Health and Human Resources, Beckley District Office, has issued a boil-water advisory for all Brenton Public Service District customers in Wyoming County. The advisory follows the loss of water pressure.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Meyers Lane and Five Mile Road in Sissonville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Pennsylvania Avenue, Bigley Avenue, Randolph Street, Wyoming Street, Roane Street, Tennessee Avenue, Lee Street West, Washington Street West, Railroad Avenue, Crescent Road, Buchanan Street and Indiana Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Sierra Lane, Alpine Drive and Ashley Lane in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for customers on Viola Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Laurel Avenue area of Poca, including Holley Street, Pine Drive, Dogwood Drive and Richard Drive.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in the Pansy Drive area of Sissonville, including Chandler Drive, Leon Street and Kearse Avenue.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Chilton Avenue in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for some Bluefield customers on the following streets: Ramsey Street, Russell Street, McCullough Avenue, Duhring Street, Tazewell Street, the 100-400 blocks of South Mercer Street and the 100 block, of Rogers Street.