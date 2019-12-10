Boil-water advisories: Dec. 11, 2019

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Meyers Lane and Five Mile Road in Sissonville. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 150 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue, Bigley Avenue, Randolph Street, Wyoming Street, Roane Street, Tennessee Avenue, Lee Street West, Washington Street West, Railroad Avenue, Crescent Road, Buchanan Street and Indiana Avenue in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 30 customers on Sierra Lane, Alpine Drive and Ashley Lane in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for about 60 customers in the Crawford Road area of Charleston, including Spring Road, Myrtle Road, Middle Fern Road and Fern Road East. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for about 5,600 customers in the Oak Hill and Mossy areas of the New River system.
Beckley Water Company has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Johnston Street in Beckley.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil water advisory for customers of Airport, Oakes Subdivision.