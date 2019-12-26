Boil-water advisories: Dec. 27, 2019

Boil-water advisories:
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Rosemont Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 1st Avenue North in Hometown. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Browns Creek and Rock Camp Road areas in St. Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers beginning at 125 Cedar Road and going to 10068 Canvass-Nettie Road, including Bailes Road and Deepwell Road. The advisory follows a water meter replacement.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Conner Drive and Happy Hounds Drive in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers in the 1517-1557 block of Mount Vernon Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Mount Alpha Road, Woodberry Lane and Whispering Woods Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on 2nd Avenue and 3rd Avenue between E Street and F Street in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on the 3500-3700 blocks of Staunton Avenue, the 3500-3700 blocks Noyes Avenue, and the 3700 block of Cottage Avenue in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 350 customers on the following streets: Mary Street, Whitney Street, Piccadilly Street, Allen Drive, Alonza Alley, Anna Street, the 600-700 blocks of Cora Street, Front Street, Hillsdale Drive, Carson Street, Monroe Street, Hudson Street, Preston Street, Elmore Avenue, Clair Street, Evergreen Street, Medina Street, Burr Lane, Albert Street, Jane Street, Woodbine Avenue, and the 400-500 blocks of Westmoreland Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 100 customers on following streets: the 713-837 blocks of Gordon Drive, McMann Court, Wilbur Drive, Castlegate Road, Christian Drive, and 1671-1685 Loop Road in Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued Sunday for approximately 300 customers on Hampton Road, Stonehenge Road, Sweetbrier Road, South Ruffner Road and surrounding areas in South Hills.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Scarbro: 0-300 blocks of Okey Patteson Highway, the 1000-1200 block of Mossy-Milburn Road, Gordon Road, Holly Lane, Maple Street, Kincaid-Kingston Road, Spencer Road, Rhododendron Trail, the 8648-9200 block of Paint Creek Road, and Bishop Branch Road.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Hinton: 1600-1900 blocks of the Hinton Bypass, Scenic Lane, New River Road, Sandstone Falls Road, Madams Creek Road, Davis Road and Southside Drive in Hinton.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Old Bramwell Road, Hale Street, Wood Street, South Street, Hill Avenue, Hill Avenue, Hill Street, Harry Avenue, South Upshur Street, Midway Street and School Street in Bluefield.
The Putnam Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in the 8300-8700 block of Teays Valley Road and Ches-wall Road.
The boil-water advisory for customers of the Oceana Municipal Water System.
The boil-water advisory issued for customer of the Birch River Public Service District water system has been lifted.